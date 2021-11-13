After nagabana defiled in Kodical, Bajrang Dal calls for bandh

Mangaluru

13 November 2021 19:31 IST

Following the defilement of a nagabana in the Kodical area of the city on Saturday, the Bajrang Dal has called for a bandh in that area on Monday if the police fail to arrest those responsible.

The incident came to light during the visit of Bhaskar Shetty, a member of a family in Kodical that performs puja at the nagabana every day.

Mr. Shetty’s brother Mohan Shetty told The Hindu that his brother saw an idol of the snake god thrown outside the sanctum sanctorum. “A person had entered the sanctorum and had thrown the idol outside,” he said. He rushed to the nagabana and then informed the police.

As the police came to the spot, a large number of residents and activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal assembled there. Stating this as a deliberate act to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, the activists resorted to a snap protest.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty and Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar also visited the spot. “This is a deliberate act to hurt our sentiments. The persons responsible for the earlier defilement of the nagabana in Kavoor (last month) have still not been found,” said VHP Mangaluru divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell to Mr. Kumar and sought an early arrest of the accused in the two incidents.

While supporting the demand of activists, Mr. Bharat Shetty asked police to increase vigilance at places of worship.

Mr. Kumar said the city police had taken the two acts seriously. “We need the support of people for providing information about the suspects.”

Not agreeing with activists fixing a deadline to arrest the accused, Mr. Kumar said sincere efforts are being made. “They can be arrested quickly too, but I cannot specifically give the date. We are working from all angles. Have faith in us,” he said and added that the police too were conscious of significance of nagabanas in the area.

The Urwa police called the canine squad and also fingerprint experts. The police also had a look at the images of the CCTVs in the locality.