After four days of search, body of Bengaluru man found in Kukke Subrahmanya

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 24, 2022 22:20 IST

Following four days of search, the body of Shivu, 24, from Bengaluru, was found on Wednesday, a kilometer away from the place he entered the Kumaradhara to bathe in Kukke Subrahmanya.

Mr. Shivu, a native of Mandya and resident of Deepanjali Nagar, came along with 21 of his friends to Kukke Subrahmanya on Sunday morning. They had come to Kukke after visiting Dharmasthala, Sringeri, and Kollur.

After a darshan of the deity, they came to the bathing ghat around 3 p.m.. Despite being warned against crossing the rope placed at the ghat, Mr. Shivu jumped into the river to take a bath.

When he did not come out of the water, the police, the Fire and Emergency Services personnel, and local swimmers started the search.

Mr. Shivu’s body was discovered around 5 p.m. The police took the body for autopsy and then handed it over to his family members.

