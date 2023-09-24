HamberMenu
After alliance with BJP, more JD(S) workers will join Congress: Madhu Bangarappa

September 24, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education and Literacy, speaking at a press conference at Congress Bhavan, in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education and Literacy, speaking at a press conference at Congress Bhavan, in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Janata Dal (Secular) has lost its secular character by aligning with the BJP. Hence, there will be exodus of JD(S) workers to the Congress which has retained its secular credentials, said Minister of School Education and Literacy and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Vice President Madhu Bangarappa in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Bangarappa said the JD(S), for a long time, bitterly criticised the BJP. “It is difficult for JD(S) workers to phantom this alliance (with BJP),” he said and added, “The JD(S) had called the Congress communal. Now you know who is communal.”

Mr. Bangarappa, who has been appointed as observer from KPCC for identifying winning party candidate from Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, said he is confident of the victory of the party candidate in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“The BJP has so far won (since 1991) by encashing on sentimental issues. But this time, we will certainly win from Dakshina Kannada. The way our government has implemented (four) guarantees to give money to the needy, we will certainly win from Dakshina Kannada and other parts of the State,” he said.

Mr. Bangarappa said he will consult party activists in Dakshina Kannada in the next 15 days and suggest the names of winnable candidates to the KPCC. The differences, if any, among the party workers in the district will be resolved and all will work towards the victory of Congress candidate in Dakshina Kannada.

Mr. Bangrappa refused to comment on the demand by some Congress legislators for three posts of Deputy Chief Ministers.

