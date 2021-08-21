Afghanistan students seek refugee status, emergency visas

Mangaluru

21 August 2021 18:59 IST

Afghanistan students staying in the city, who met Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar on Saturday, sought refugee status for those who would like to extend their stay in India.

During their interaction with Mr. Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar, the students also sought emergency visas for about 100 students, who are stuck in Afghanistan and unable to join educational institutions in the city, where they have got enrolled this year under the two-year long educational support programme of the Indian government.

Some students sought help in reuniting with their family members in Afghanistan.

Advertising

Advertising

The 58 students, led by Naseer Ahmed Shafi, president of Afghan Students’ Association, met the police officials and shared their concerns.

“We are concerned about the loss of our national flag,” said Matiullah Sultani. “It’s difficult to realize a life without our national flag to which we are attached,” he added.

The political situation in Afghanistan, Mr. Matiullah said, is very fluid. “We do not know when it will stabilise. Really difficult to explain our piquant condition,” said Mr. Maitullah, who came to the city in 2020 to pursue his doctorate degree in Business Administration in Mangalore University. “Presently we are not facing any difficulty in living here as we are getting scholarship. But we need permission from the government to take up some job for livelihood as our stay is likely to continue for some more years,” he said.

Another student, Amin Rezaie, said he has been in touch with his family members, who have left their house in Kabul and moved to the countryside. “They have got themselves confined in the house and they rarely come out because of fear of getting targeted by Taliban.” Mr. Rezaie said he is among students who want an extension of the visa, which is set to expire shortly.

Stating that India, and more so, Manglauru, his second home, another doctorate student Azizuddin Sultani said in the last four years the students have not faced any problem in India. “We are now facing an extraordinary situation (in our country),” he said and commended the support Indian government has provided in terms of improving education, infrastructure, and other facilities in Afghanistan.

Mr. Kumar said issues raised by the students will be brought to the notice of Additional Director-General of Police Umesh Kumar, who has been appointed as the nodal officer by State government to coordinate with Centre on issues related to Afghanistan.