Aerophilia 5th edition inaugurated at Sahyadri College of Engineering

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
November 12, 2022 22:45 IST

A miniature airplane made by young engineers flies on the grounds of Sahyadri campus in Mnagaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The inaugural day of the 5th edition of Aerophilia, 2022 from Team Challengers of Mangaluru Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management witnessed miniature airplanes made by young engineers fly on the grounds of Sahyadri Campus on the banks of River Netravathi on Friday here.

Inaugurating Aerophilia 2022, Col. Nitte Guthu Sharath Bhandari (retired) said the festival has given many budding engineers and innovators an opportunity to create innovative projects for young students. Drone technology is widely used in the field of defence and agriculture. Apart from providing a competitive platform to the students, Aerophilia also provides a great opportunity to gain social recognition and expand professional contacts, he said.

Sahyadri’s Director of Research, Manjappa said Aerophilia will help participants to experience designing a radio controlled aircraft with its dimensions and limitations. Commander T.R. Narayanan said the new aero model competition will allow young engineers to showcase their talents.

Total 250 teams of 400 students from various colleges across the country have arrived on the first day of the Aerophilia2022—the three day national-level festival to be held from November 11 to 13 on Sahyadri campus.

College principal S. Rajesh and others were present.

