Advocates urge Department of Registration not to implement Kaveri 2.0 software in a hurry for registration of documents

February 09, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangalore Bar Association has urged the Department of Registration not to implement Kaveri 2.0 software in a hurry for registration of documents in the Mangaluru taluk sub registrar office.

The public is not familiar with the contents of the software, as the department has not given any demonstration, the association said in a release.

The registration of documents involves several procedures like scrutinising the title, payment of consideration, payment of registration fee, payment of stamp duty, signature of the parties etc.

The proposed software is unknown and several questions relating to its performance in unanswered, it said.

If the new software is implemented, the public will find it very difficult to adjust to the new system. It is also pertinent to note that the procedure for quick refund is not clear.

Hence, it is better to educate, train, and make the public aware of the procedure, before implementing the new system.