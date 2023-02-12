Advocates laud former SC judge Abdul Nazeer’s nobility and simplicity

February 12, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

It is the simplicity, nobility and dedicated work ethics that have led to the rise of S. Abdul Nazeer from the level of an advocate from Karkala in Udupi district to the judge of Supreme Court and now as Governor of Andhra Pradesh, say some advocates who know him closely.

Mr. Nazeer, a native of Beluvai in Moodabidri taluk of Dakshina Kannada, 42 km from Mangaluru, was appointed as Governor of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, February 12.

Senior advocate from Karkala M.K. Vijaykumar, an old friend of Mr. Nazeer, spoke of the latter’s humble family background. “In Mr. Nazeer, you see simplicity and nobility moving hand in hand,” he told The Hindu while admiring the former Supreme Court judge’s studiousness, friendly nature and dedication to work.

“These characters have helped him do well as an advocate in Karnataka High Court and then as the Judge of Karnataka High Court and Supreme Court,” he said. “He deserves the post (of Governor),” he said. It is in the office of Mr. Vijaykumar that Mr. Nazeer worked for one year during his initial days as an advocate in Karkala court.

Closely connected

N. Narasimha Hegde, another senior advocate from Mangaluru, said while staying away from his native place, Mr. Nazeer stayed connected with the region by working towards improvement of judicial infrastructure in Karkala, Moodabidri and other parts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. “He was instrumental in building of new court complexes in Karkala and Moodabidri,” Mr. Hegde said.

Despite being involved in several landmark judgments of Supreme Court, including Ayodhya verdict, Mr. Nazeer maintained a low profile during his visits to the region, including to his house in Beluvai. “He openly interacts with people and makes no air of superiority,” Mr. Hedge said.

Mr. Nazeer, who retired on January 4, was given “Z plus” security since November 2019 following the delivery of Ayodhya verdict.

