Advocate, two others booked for misbehaving with woman police inspector

The Mangaluru East police have registered a case against advocate Praveen Pinto and two others of misbehaving with M.H. Rekhabai, Police Inspector, Women’s Police Station, Hassan, and stopping her from performing her duties.
According to a compliant, Ms. Rekhabai had come on Monday to an apartment in Bendoor in which Mervin Gerard Savio Sequeira, an accused in a case registered with the women’s police, stayed. The inspector had come to carry out a spot panchanama along with the complainant, two witnesses, and two personnel of Mangaluru East police.
Mr. Sequeira, his mother Irene, and Mr. Pinto, who is an advocate for Mr. Sequeira, were accused of speaking with Mr. Rekhabai in a rude manner and asking the latter to shut her mouth. The three were also accused of threatening to get the officer suspended.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath