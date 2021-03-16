Advocate, two others booked for misbehaving with woman police inspector

The Mangaluru East police have registered a case against advocate Praveen Pinto and two others of misbehaving with M.H. Rekhabai, Police Inspector, Women’s Police Station, Hassan, and stopping her from performing her duties.

According to a compliant, Ms. Rekhabai had come on Monday to an apartment in Bendoor in which Mervin Gerard Savio Sequeira, an accused in a case registered with the women’s police, stayed. The inspector had come to carry out a spot panchanama along with the complainant, two witnesses, and two personnel of Mangaluru East police.

Mr. Sequeira, his mother Irene, and Mr. Pinto, who is an advocate for Mr. Sequeira, were accused of speaking with Mr. Rekhabai in a rude manner and asking the latter to shut her mouth. The three were also accused of threatening to get the officer suspended.