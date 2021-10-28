Advocate Sripathi Acharya passes away

He was an authority on civil laws

Senior advocate Alevoor Sripathi Acharya passed away in Udupi on October 27. He was 83. He leaves behind his wife and two daughters.

He was known as an authority on civil laws and had mentored hundreds of junior advocates in Udupi Bar, and elsewhere.

His body would be kept at his residence at Bailur near Udupi on October 28.

In a message, Udupi Bar Association secretary Renold Praveen Kumar said the Association would hold a condolence meeting in the court of principal district and sessions judge on October 28. Acharya had served as president of the Association.