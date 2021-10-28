Mangaluru

Advocate Sripathi Acharya passes away

Sripathi Acharya  

Senior advocate Alevoor Sripathi Acharya passed away in Udupi on October 27. He was 83. He leaves behind his wife and two daughters.

He was known as an authority on civil laws and had mentored hundreds of junior advocates in Udupi Bar, and elsewhere.

His body would be kept at his residence at Bailur near Udupi on October 28.

In a message, Udupi Bar Association secretary Renold Praveen Kumar said the Association would hold a condolence meeting in the court of principal district and sessions judge on October 28. Acharya had served as president of the Association.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 28, 2021 12:16:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/advocate-sripathi-acharya-passes-away/article37206068.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY