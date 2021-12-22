Mangaluru

Advocate in police custody

A Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court in the city on Tuesday remanded advocate K.S.N. Rajesh, accused of sexually harassing a law intern in his chambers, to four days in police custody.

Rajesh, who remained at large after a complaint of sexual harassment was registered with the women’s police station on October 18, surrendered before the III JMFC Court in Mangaluru on Monday. He was remanded in judicial custody at that time.

Earlier, his petitions for anticipatory bail were rejected by the District and Sessions Court, Mangaluru, as well as the High Court of Karnataka.

The public prosecutor aided by the Investigating Officer submitted before court on Tuesday that the accused should be remanded in police custody to facilitate a probe into the charges of sexual harassment.

While the police sought a week’s custody, judge Ashwini Kore granted custody for four days.


