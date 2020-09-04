MANGALURU

04 September 2020 06:25 IST

Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation Akshy Sridhar has issued an advisory on contact tracing and successful enforcement of home quarantine of primary contacts of COVID-19 patients to prevent the spread of the disease in the jurisdiction of the corporation.

He asked hotels and restaurants, apartment associations, resident welfare associations, hostels, commercial complexes, police stations and private and government office buildings to cooperate with the corporation in contact tracing. “People in close contact with someone who is infected with the virus are at a higher risk of becoming infected. A close watch on these contacts will help them to get care and treatment and will help prevent further transmission of the virus,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising