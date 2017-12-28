Advice to devotees visiting Dharmasthala

The administration of the Sri Manjunatha temple in Dharmasthala on Wednesday asked devotees to avoid visiting the temple on December 31 and January 1, 2018 as heavy crowd is expected in the temple town on those days.

A release from the temple said that it would put pressure on arranging accommodation and food for devotees in addition to arranging for darshan of the presiding deity. It is likely to create discomfort for the visitors, especially women and children.

Hence, the administration has requested the devotees to postpone their visit, the release said.