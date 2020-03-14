‘Adopt modern practices for good income ’

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh on Friday asked cashew growers to earn good income by following modern cultivation practices.

She was speaking at the Cashew Day celebrations organised by the Directorate of Cashew Research in Puttur.

The Deputy Commissioner distributed agricultural implements to select farmers from Scheduled Castes on the occasion. She said that the initiative will help improve the livelihood of farmers from the community.

The directorate also observed the Constitution Day on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer R. Selvamani focussed on Article 3 of the Constitution which emphasised on the duties of citizens. One should respect the national flag, the national anthem and freedom fighters. Equality in all walks of life should be maintained and environment should be protected, he said.

Mr. Selvamani gave detailed information on the benefits given from the government to farmers, on crop insurance and cashew processing at the gram panchayat level. Crop insurance is only available for paddy, arecanut and pepper in the district.

He said that establishing cashew farmers co-operative society and the enhancement of the value of cashew apple through self-help groups would help solve most of the problems of the farmers.

In all, four publications related to cashew crop management, inter-cropping and fruit processing were released.

The theme of the Cashew Day was “Empowerment of Scheduled Castes community through SCSP programmes”. The directorate also organised a visit for farmers to its plantation.

Acting Director of the directorate M.G. Nayak spoke.