‘Adopt best practices to minimimise environmental impact during mining’

February 16, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

​A souvenir being released at the inaugural session of a two-day conference on ‘Mining for a greener future, technological developments, and sustainable practices’ organised by the Department of Mining Engineering at the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka, Surathkal, on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Manoj Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Ltd., said on Friday that in the new era of mining, adopting practices that minimise environmental impact, promote biodiversity conservation, and uphold the rights and well-being of local communities were the need of the hour.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a two-day conference on ‘Mining for a greener future, technological developments and sustainable practices’ organised by the Department of Mining Engineering at the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka, Surathkal.

Mr. Kumar said, “It is incumbent upon us to ensure that our actions today do not compromise the ability of future generations to meet their needs. We must strive to make sustainability the cornerstone of our operations, from exploration to rehabilitation.”

Jayavibhava Swamy, Managing Director, Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Ltd., said that care should be taken during mining that mining does not adversely impact the environment or the communities.

Deo Kumar, Deputy Director General of Mines Safety, South Zone, Bengaluru, and B. Ravi, Director, NITK, spoke.

