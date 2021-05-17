Admn. facilitates distribution of free food packets

With several citizens and organisations providing food packets to the needy affected by the lockdown, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has earmarked places where food packets for breakfast, lunch and dinner can be distributed.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra told The Hindu that the step has been taken to avoid duplication in the distribution of food and prevent its waste. “There were complaints of people throwing away the multiple packets after keeping one for themselves. We do not want food and the humanitarian work of many people go waste,” he said.

On May 12, the district administration urged NGOs and volunteers to register their names on the Google Docs form released by it. As many as 32 volunteers and NGOs registered their names. After a meeting, Dr. Rajendra on Saturday released a chart assigning organisations places from where food packets can be distributed.

Apart from the Government Wenlock and the Government Lady Goschen Hospitals, food packets are being distributed at the Service Bus Stand, Central Market, Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction railway stations and 30 other places in the city. Arrangements have been made to provide food packets in Mudipu, Moodbidri, Belthangady and Bantwal.

Among the organisations involved in the distribution of food packets are Make A Change Foundation, Snehalaya Charitable Trust, Akshaya Patra, M Friends Charitable Trust, Sevanjali Charitable Trust, Team Cause, Dattanagar Residents Association, Rakshith Salian and Friends, We are United, Team B-Human, Youth Congress, Friends Ullal, HIF-India, Ajjimane Farm and Fish Chowki, Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee, Give Green Solution, Team Mithun Rai, Inchara Foundation, ICYM Diocese of Mangalore, Vishwakarma Yuva Milan Karnataka, Sri Adimaheshwari Friends, Prajna Counselling Centre, Catholic Sabha Mangaluru, Jana Shikshana Trust, Shri Raksha Federation for Rural Development, Yashode Care and Support and Gulf Guys Helpline.

The volunteers involved in food distribution are Nandini Raghuchandra, Shavan Salian and Mahaveer Jain. Each one of the organisations and volunteers has been given the number of packets he will have to distribute. “If any organisation finds providing food at the allotted time difficult, it can convey it on the Whatsapp group that is formed for purpose which will enable other organisations to fill the gap,” Dr. Rajendra said.

He urged more such organisations and volunteers to register their names for the work.