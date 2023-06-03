Admission to B.Sc Nursing is through CET counselling from 2023, says KEA Nodal Officer

June 03, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

One of the Nodal Officers of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) Sacheth Suvarna said here on Saturday, that henceforth admission to Bachelor of Science in Nursing will be made on the basis of Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted by the KEA.

Speaking at the 21st edition of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling - 2023 held at Geetha S.M. Shetty Hall, Ramakrishna College, Bunts Hostel Circle, he said that the admission to B.Sc in Nursing will be an addition to the CET counselling 2023.

Mr. Suvarna asked the candidates who have appeared for the CET to ensure that the caste certificate obtained for the admission to professional courses had names of both the candidate and his or her parent. Based on previous experience, the Nodal Officer said that in some cases the name of the parent was missing in the caste certificates produced for admission. The caste certificate once issued is valid for five years.

He said that downloading the verification certificate is must for further processing during the counselling process. The KEA website also displays the names of eligible and non-eligible candidates during the counselling process.

Mahabalesh Shetty K., Professor and Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, K.S. Hegde Medical Academy, Mangaluru, who spoke on medical and para medical education said that artificial intelligence can not replace doctors. Stating that there is huge demand for nurses all over the world he said that there is requirement for one million nurses per annum in the world. Physiotherapists are required in urban areas and not in rural parts. There is also demand for dialysis therapists who have done B.Sc. In dialysis therapy.

Grynal D’Mello, Associate Professor, NMAM Institute of Technology, Nitte, said that machine learning, data science and analytics, cyber security, internet of things and robotics and artificial intelligence are some of the emerging engineering disciplines.

Those who want to pursue engineering as a profession require creativity, persistence and desire for improvement. They should also know mathematics and science to solve complicated practical problems.

Umar U.H., resourceperson, CIGMA Team, Bengaluru, said that a student will have to decide firmly on which career to pursue before selecting courses.

B. Sanjeeva Rai, Correspondent, Sri Ramakrishna Educational Institutions, Mangaluru and Chief of Research, Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru, released the career guidance handbook published by The Hindu Education Plus. Speaking on the occasion, he asked parents not to force their children to study a particular course. Instead, students should pursue a course and career of their choice. All professions have their own scope. No course is inferior or superior, he said.

The platinum sponsor is Presidency University, Bengaluru.

Gold sponsors are Cambridge Institute of Technology, Bengaluru; Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Siddaganga Institute Of Technology, Tumakuru; and GITAM Deemed to be University, Bengaluru.

Silver sponsors are ACS College of Engineering, Bengaluru; Atria Institute of Technology, Bengaluru; GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women, Mysuru; Insights IAS, Bengaluru; JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, Mysuru; Malnad College of Engineering, Hassan; Rajarajeswari College of Engineering, Bengaluru;R.V. University, Bengaluru;Sir M. Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology, Bengaluru;St Joseph Engineering College, Mangaluru; Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, Mysuru, K.S. Institute of Technology, Bengaluru; and K.S. School of Engineering and Management, Bengaluru.

The associate sponsors are Bank Of Maharashtra; Bheemanna Khandre Institute Of Technology, Bhalki; CMR University, Bengaluru, Karnataka Bank; Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru; Khaja Banda Nawaz University, Kalburgi; Navkis College of Engineering, Hassan. SDM Educational Society (R), Ujire; Shaheen Group of Institutions, Bidar; UCO Bank,Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi.

Sri Ramakrishna Educational Institutions, Mangaluru, sponsored the venue.

