Admissions open at MAHE’s Gandhian Philosophical Arts Centre

The admission process for three programmes being offered by Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences (GCPAS) at Manipal Academy of Higher Education has started and will go on till the end of July.

The centre’s Director Varadesh Hiregange in a release here said the three unique programmes — MA in Ecosophical Aesthetics, MA in Art and Peace Studies, BA in Aesthetics and Peace Studies — focus on different areas of knowledge with immense contemporary significance. There is a thread of interdisciplinary character connecting these areas, he said.

Between the two post-graduate programmes, Ecosophy defines one and Peace Studies defines the other. Arts and Aesthetics are common to both the programmes. In the undergraduate programme, both Aesthetics and Peace Studies will be connected to form a broad framework. Media will be a significant component in all the programmes. “To paraphrase, it is art media, art for media and art for peace,” said Prof. Hiregange.

Despite being affected by the pandemic, the PG and UG programmes have done remarkably well in the last three years in terms of academics, activities, field visits, seminars, conferences and placement, he said. The details of the programmes may be obtained from https://manipal.edu/gandhian-centre.html.