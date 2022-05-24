Administration told to open taluk-level control rooms

Minister Sunil Kumar chairs meeting to discuss steps to handle emergencies

Minister V. Sunil Kumar and district administration officials at a meeting on monsoon preparedness at the Zilla Panchayat Hall in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister Sunil Kumar chairs meeting to discuss steps to handle emergencies

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar on Monday instructed the Dakshina Kannada administration to open control rooms in every taluk for co-ordination while dealing with emergencies during monsoon.

Chairing a meeting called by him to review the preparations made by the district administration to face the monsoon, the Minister said that the control rooms should work round the clock and the Assistant Commissioners of two sub-divisions in the district should start the control rooms with immediate effect.

The control rooms should have dedicated telephone numbers for people to contact and there should be enough staff, he added.

The Minister instructed the Deputy Commissioner and the Chief Executive Officer of the zilla panchayat to visit the Charmadi, Shiradi and Sampaje ghat areas to review the situation in view of the monsoon commencing next week.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) should install enough sign boards, especially on the BC Road-Adda Hole stretch on NH 75, where highway widening projects are under way, he said and added that roadside drains should not have any obstacle to ensure free flow of rainwater.

He asked MESCOM officials to check the condition of electricity poles and if they fell due to heavy wind and rain, they should be replaced at the earliest. Defective transformers should also be replaced.

The Minister said that the district administration has ₹10 crore in its kitty for taking up relief works during monsoon. Each Tahsildar has ₹50 lakh in the taluks for the purpose. If there is a need for more funds, the Government will release them.

CM coming

Mr. Kumar said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit the district on June 1 to review the preparations.

He asked government officials to respond to the complaints of people.

Mayor Premananda Shetty, MLAs D. Vedavyas Kamath, Y. Bharat Shetty, U.T. Khader, Sanjeeva Matandoor, Rajesh Naik U., MLCs Prathapsimha Nayak and Manjunath Bhandary, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, Chief Executive Officer Kumara were among those present.