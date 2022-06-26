Administration of Indira Gandhi, Narendra Modi not comparable: Kateel

Stating that there can be no comparison between the administration of Congress leader and former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the State president of the BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Saturday that the former’s administration was autocratic and she felt that all her decisions were correct. On the other hand, Mr. Modi’s administration is people friendly, he claimed.

Speaking at the event to remember days of Emergency declared by late Indira Gandhi, Mr. Kateel said that the party is remembering this darkest day of Indian democracy to make the present BJP party workers know all sacrifices made by the erstwhile party seniors then.

“It is sacrifices by them then that has led (BJP) party to come to power in the Centre and many other States in the country. We cannot afford to forget our past. If we do so, this arrogance of power will doom us just like what Congress is facing now,” Mr. Kateel said.

Stating that the atrocities on people who questioned Emergency was worse than what Britishers did to freedom fighters, Mr. Kateel said Indira Gandhi muzzled all those who questioned her.

Earlier, former MLA Rukmayya Poojary, narrated physical harassment he and other BJP workers faced during the days of Emergency. Former Canara Pre University College Principal Prabha Kamath said BJP should recognise people jailed during Emergency and provide pension to those who are in financial distress.

Similar event was held at the BJP district office in Udupi where District President Kuilady Suresh Nayak, BJP Mangaluru Unit In-charge K. Udaykumar Shetty and BJP District General Secretary Manohar S. Kalmady spoke.