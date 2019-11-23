Administration mulls dredging Shambur backwaters for sand

With the construction industry showing a good response to sand extracted from dredging Thumbe Vented Dam backwaters, particularly during the monsoon, the district administration is mulling dredging the backwaters of Shambur dam, located upstream Thumbe, across Netravati.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh told The Hindu that tenders are already invited for the survey of Shambur backwaters to assess the exact quantum of sand available. Once the survey is done, bids would be invited again for dredging the backwaters to cater to the sand requirement in the district. Bulk sand consumers, including ready-mix concrete plants and builders, gain substantially from the quality sand available through dredging, which is free of salinity. The administration has enabled bulk sand booking through https://www.sandbazaar and its app while about four bulk users are already buying. More are expected to join, she said.

When The Hindu visited the Thumbe sand stock yard managed by the Mines and Geology Department on Saturday, loads of sand could be seen stocked there. A supervisor said an average of 40 loads of sand was extracted every day through dredging while abundant sand was still available in the backwaters. “You can see sand dunes when the waters recedes during the summer,” he said.