Administration in Karnataka has derailed, alleges MLA

February 26, 2024 11:13 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

Alleging that the administration in the State has derailed, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath said on Monday that people are confused whether the Congress or bureaucrats are ruling the State.

In a statement, the MLA claimed that people are disappointed over the government which is completing one-year rule soon.

Referring to the recent row over the change in Rashtrakavi Kuvempu’s slogan at Morarji Desai Residential Schools, the MLA said that the government later blamed it on the officials. He referred to the controversy over changing Kuvempu’s original slogan “This is temple of knowledge, come inside with folded hands” at the entrances of those schools to “This is temple of knowledge, question without fear” allegedly without any government order.

The MLA said that the government took corrective steps only after people questioned it. This exhibited the helplessness of the government, he said.

Nadageethe controversy

Referring to another controversy over not making singing Nadageethe mandatory in private schools, Mr. Kamath said that the government did a U-turn only after facing opposition to its original order which was revised later making singing it mandatory by all schools.

“When will the government focus on addressing real issues of people,” he questioned.

The MLA said that the government is targetting only Hindu temples to fill its empty coffers from the profit earned by the temples. “It is ridiculous that those who question the existence of God and atheists have now eyed at the hundis of temples,” Mr. Kamath said.

The MLA said that the money donated by devotees at temples should be used only for the development projects of those temples and should not be diverted.

“Why does the government not want the profit earned by places of worship managed by other religions,” he asked.