Administration, CMC responsiblefor water problem, says BJP

Mattar Ratnakar Hegde, president of the Udupi district unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said on Friday that the district administration and the Udupi City Municipal Council were solely responsible for the water scarcity in Udupi city.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Hegde said that in many places, including Bailoor, the municipality had not supplied tap water for about a week. The district administration and the municipality should have taken up dredging work in the Baje dam two months ago. But they remained silent spectators till the last minute and the water problem had worsened, he said.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat had been working with a team of volunteers to clear the silt at the Baje dam for the last two days. This had resulted in some parts of the city receiving water on Thursday, Mr. Hegde said.

A delegation of leaders of fishermen community, led by Shobha Karandlaje, MP, and Mr. Bhat, were expected meet Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi next week to seek compensation to the kin of the seven fishermen who went missing from a fishing boat off Malvan Coast on December 15, 2018, he said.

Excess sand

If excess sand was not removed from the rivers in the district within the next 15 days, the monsoon would set in and no sand could be removed. The district administration should issue permits to remove the excess sand, he said.

The district administration had locked the offices of the MP, president and vice-president of the Zilla Panchayat at the District Offices Complex under the pretext of Model Code of Conduct. “When these offices are open in other districts, why are they closed here,” he asked.

The coalition government had failed to tackle drought in the State. Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was hopping from one resort to another instead of tackling the situation. The administrative machinery had collapsed in the State, Mr. Hegde said.

Gurme Suresh Shetty, Dinakar Babu, Sheela Shetty, Naveen Shetty, Yashpal Suvarna, BJP leaders, were present.