Admar Mutt takes up projects costing ₹1.9 crore

The Paryaya Admar Mutt in Udupi has taken up development and renovation projects worth ₹1.19 crore at Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple, according to the mutt manager Govindaraj.
Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Saturday, he said that the projects have been taken up as per the wishes of paryaya seer Eshapriya Tirtha Sripadaru.
The projects included the painting of the mutt and electrical works costing ₹31.88 lakh; building ‘Vishwapatha’ for the darshan of devotees at a cost of ₹52.63 lakh; renovation of a part of a roof of Madhwa Sarovar at a cost of ₹15 lakh and the renovation of the Madhwa Gudi in Madhwa Sarovar at an estimated cost of ₹20 lakh.
The car festival is being held every Wednesday now. The mutt has begun serving food daily and all sevas have commenced in the temple/mutt, he said.
