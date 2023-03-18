HamberMenu
Admar Mutt seer raises voice against illegal sand extraction on Papanashini river at Udyavara

March 18, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The seer of Udupi Admar Mutt Ishapriya Tirtha addressing a press conference at Udyavara near Udupi on March 18, 2023.

The seer of Udupi Admar Mutt Ishapriya Tirtha addressing a press conference at Udyavara near Udupi on March 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Papanashini river at Udyavara, near Udupi, where sand is being extracted illegally as alleged by the seer of Udupi Admar Mutt Ishapriya Tirtha .  

The Papanashini river at Udyavara, near Udupi, where sand is being extracted illegally as alleged by the seer of Udupi Admar Mutt Ishapriya Tirtha .   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The seer of Udupi Admar Mutt Ishapriya Tirtha said on Saturday, that illegal and unabated sand extraction on the Papanashini river at Udyavara, near Udupi, may pose a threat to the safety of the railway bridge of the Konkan Railway in the area at any time.

Addressing presspersons at Ramachandra Bhajana Mandir, Matada Kudru in Udyavara, he said that sand is being extracted illegally at more than five places beneath the railway bridge. At least 150 units of sand are extracted illegally from the river daily. If the local residents, organizations launch a protest against the same, the seer said he would support it.

He said that Udyavara Matada Kudru is a scenic island located close to National Highway 66. The sand mafia is looting the sand illegally for the past six months.

The swami said that there are about 22 houses on the island and residents are facing threat due to soil erosion from sand extraction. The sand transporting trucks have been creating sound pollution round the clock. Some labourers engaged in sand extraction are found in an inebriated state and behave in an uncivilized manner with local people. “A social media campaign will also be launched to stop the illegal sand extraction,” he said.

