Admar Mutt Paryayas are always special: Palimar seer

Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Palimar Mutt released the invitations for both the Pura Pravesha and Paryaya of Admar Mutt at Rajangana here on Wednesday.

The Admar Mutt will take over as the Paryaya Mutt here on January 18, 2020.

Speaking after releasing the invitations, Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami said that the Paryayas of Admar Mutt had always been special. This became clear at the function to release the invitation. The invitations were brought wrapped in a cloth.

“This shows the concern that Admar Mutt has for environment. Admar Mutt has already declared that it would be having a two-year plastic-free Paryaya,’’ he said.

Admar Mutt launched unique programmes during its previous Paryayas. The plastic-free Paryaya was one of them. The seers of Admar Mutt were on a pre-Paryaya tour. The seers of Admar Mutt would be performing Pura Pravesha here on January 8. “I wish the Paryaya of Admar Mutt all the success,” Vidyadheesha Tirtha said.

Vidyarajeshwara Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Palimar Mutt, Raghupati Bhat, MLA and president of Paryaya Reception Committee, Lakshminarayana Muchinthaya, Dewan of Admar Mutt, Govindaraju, Raghavendra Rao of the Paryaya Reception Committee, and others were present.

Meanwhile, Admar Mutt, on Car Street here, is to get a fresh coat of paint and is being spruced up for the Paryaya. A coat of polish is being given to the wooden pillars inside the mutt.

Arrangements are also being made at the mutt to provide facilities for devotees who come from other places. Wiring, plastering and painting works are also going on inside the mutt.

The shrine of the chief deity of the mutt, Chaturbhuja Kaliya Mardana Krishna, is being renovated inside the mutt. Arrangements are being made for rainwater harvesting around this shrine in the mutt.