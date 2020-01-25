Aditya Rao taken to Udupi, Karkala

The Mangaluru police team brought Aditya Rao, arrested on the charge of planting a bag containing explosive material at Mangaluru airport on January 20 and also making a hoax call to the airport on the same day, here for mahazar on Saturday.

The team took Rao to the branch of Karnataka Bank at Kunjibettu here and checked his locker.

The team then took Rao to a petty shop at Malpe, from where he is said to have made the hoax call.

According to sources here, Rao had gotten rid of the SIM card from his phone after making the call. An effort was made to search for the card.

Then, the police team took Rao to Karakala, where he had worked in a hotel. The team confiscated CCTV camera footage with regard to him at the hotel. It was at Karkala, Rao is supposed to have given the final touches to the explosive material, which he planted at the airport, sources added.