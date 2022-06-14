Aditi Gallery to host three-day exhibition on masks from Friday

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao to inaugurate the exhibition on June 16

Aditi Gallery Trustee Kiran Acharya on Monday points to exhibits at the ‘Masks from Around the World’ exhibition proposed at the gallery for three days, in Udupi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Aditi Gallery, Udupi to organise a three-day exhibition on ‘Masks from Around the World’ from June 17.

Mask or a second face is an object worn on the face, typically for protection, disguise, performance, or entertainment. Masks have been used since antiquity for both ceremonial and practical purposes, as well as in the performing arts and for entertainment. Managing Trustee of Aditi Gallery, Kiran Acharya informed that the intention of organising this exhibition was to spread awareness about this enigmatic world of masks.

The exhibition was specially designed with a description of each mask. About 150 masks made of a variety of materials —from South America, Italy, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Africa would be on display, he said.

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao to inaugurate the exhibition at 5.15 pm on June 16 at the Gallery located in Kunjibettu in the presence of Arvind Vyasaraya Ballal, art connoisseur, Mumbai, Union Bank of India Deputy General Manager H.T.M. Vasappa and others.

The exhibition remains open for public from June 17 to June 19 between 10 am and 8 pm.