Adithi, Annette and Avani emerge winners in ‘Futurescapes’ Mangaluru regional round painting competition

March 10, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

Class 5 student Adithi M. from Vidyodaya Public School, Udupi, class 7 student Avani A. Ariga from Sri Lakshmi Janardhan International School, Belman, Udupi district, and class 9 student Annette Mendonca from St. Theresa School, Mangaluru, were the winners in the sub-junior (classes 3 to 5), junior (classes 6 to 8), and senior (classes 9 to 12) categories respectively in the Mangaluru regional round of the JSW Paints Futurescapes Painting Competition, held in association with The Hindu Young World, in Mangaluru, on Sunday.

The three students have now qualified for the national finale of the competition, which will be held in a virtual mode shortly.

Ms. Adithi’s depiction of a boy feeding a calf with all warmth, for the theme ‘caring for the animals’, won her the first prize in the sub-junior category. On the same theme, Sharada Vidyalaya Mangaluru’s class 5 student Siddhiksha J. Rao portrayed the different facets of caring for animals, for which she came second. Class 5 student Nathan Preeth Figueria from Lourdes Central School, Mangaluru, was third for a drawing on the theme “my home sweet home”.

It was a neat depiction on the theme “happy eco future” for which Ms. Ariga; class 7 student Adit from Canara Higher Primary School, Urva, Mangaluru, and class 6 student Vineesh Acharya from S.R. Public School, Hebri, Udupi district, took the first three positions in the junior category.

Ms. Mendonca stood first in the senior category for her portrayal of a fort in a forest area on the theme “enchanted forest”. Class 9 student from St. Aloysius School S.A. Pradyumna was second for his depiction of a thick forest area. Class 9 student Akshaj from NITK English Medium School, Srinivasnagar, Mangaluru, stood third for his painting on the theme “imaginary friends”.

Speaking on the occasion, Ankush N. Nayak, Director of Expert Group of Institutions, called upon children to get involved in either music, art, dance or nature.

By effective management of time, children can pursue their interest in art forms and also not lag behind in academics, he said.

Arist Dinesh Holla, who was the judge for the event, asked parents to expose their children to villages and agriculture fields. Artist Sapna Noronha, the other judge, asked students not to create posters during drawing competition.

Eric Crasta, correspondent, St. Rita education institutions, which was the venue partner of the event, also spoke.

Consolation prize

Sub-junior: Class 4 students Nidhish J. Naik and Nihar J.S. of GM Vidyaniketan Public School, Udupi; Class 4 student Ancia Karen Andrade of Mount Carmel Central School, Mangaluru; Class 5 student Saachi K. of Ladyhill English Higher Primary School, Mangaluru; Class 5 student Adhwika S.L. of Little Rock Indian School, Brahmavar, Udupi district, and class 5 student Kanishka and class 4 Priyadarshini S.D. of Vidyodaya Public School, Udupi.

Junior: Class 8 student Sannidhi Nayak and class 7 student Ajith S. Kamath of Shri Vyasa Maharshi Vidyapeeta, Kilpady Mulky; Class 7 student Vishruth Samaga of Vidyodaya Public School, Udupi; Class 8 student Chinmay S. of Podar International School Mangaluru; Class 7 student Krishnaprasad Bhat of Amratha Bharathi Vidyakendra, Hebri, Udupi district; Class 6 student Y. Hamsika of Canara Higher Primary School, Urva, Mangaluru, and class 8 student Keerthan of Ankur English Medium High School Kulai, Mangaluru.

Senior: Class 9 students Yashmitha R. Shettigar and Trupti S. Salian of Vidyadayinee English Medium School, Surathkal; Class 9 student Shamya Rao D. of Little Rock Indian School, Brahmavar, Udupi district; Class 9 student Vimshathi M. Puthu of PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Udupi; Class 9 student Ashuthosh R. of Sharada Vidyanikethana Public School Talapady, Mangaluru; Class 9 student Apeksha of St. Aloysius High School, Kodialbail, Mangaluru, and class 9 student Anvith from Canara High School, Urva.