‘Adhere to COVID-19 norms during Navaratri’

MANGALURU

06 October 2021 18:57 IST

The Udupi district administration on Wednesday said that all programmes during the Navaratri celebrations should be organised in adherence with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

In a direction, Deputy Commissioner and District Disaster Management Committee Chairman M. Kurma Rao said that not more than 400 people can assemble at a time during the celebrations in any given place. Programmes being organised without adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour will be prohibited, he said.

Mr. Rao said that these steps were required in view of the increased movement and congregation of people during festivities. As such, the order issued by the State government on September 29 should be strictly followed.

He said that temple officials, priests as well as staff too should follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, make provisions for sanitisers at vantage locations and ensure visitors wear face masks and practise social distancing.

All COVID-19 national and State guidelines should strictly be followed. Also, directions/orders issued by the Health Department, Police Department, Fire and Emergency Services, the district administration and the local administrations should also be followed to prevent the spread of the pandemic, Mr. Rao said.