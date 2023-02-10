ADGP asks police officials to raid illegal gambling units in Mangaluru

February 10, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar on Friday, February 10, directed City Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar and other police officials to conduct raids and stop “Matka”, “Andar Bahar”, “Jugari” and illegal gambling units operating in the city.

During a public hearing on the functioning of police department at the office of the Police Commissioner, the Democratic Youth Federation of India Dakshina Kannada District President B.K. Imtiyaz said “Andar Bahar”, “Matka”, “Jugari” and skill games are being operated illegally at recreational clubs and other places in the city.

“Nearly 30 such places are functioning within 200 meters radius of the office of Police Commissioner. These units function from morning till night and labourers are loosing their hard earned money. Right under the nose of city police, this illegal activity is thriving,” he said. The DYFI recently protested outside buildings where these games were played and said, “We got calls from the operators asking money that they have to pay to keep our mouths shut.”

When Mr. Imtiyaz gave the name of the complex in the central part of the city where gambling activities are on, Mr. Alok Kumar turned to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) S. Mahesh Kumar and asked him to raid the place at the earliest. He then turned to the Police Commissioner and said illegal activities should not be allowed to operate freely. “Take action and restore glory of the city police,” he said and added, “If no action is taken, I am ready to send a team from Bengaluru for the raid.”

On police not taking action on those involved in illegal sand extraction and transportation, Mr. Kumar said action has to be taken by district level sand monitoring committee. “We can only give necessary security for actions by the committee,” he said.

To the allegation that police failed to remove the banner recently placed asking Muslim traders not to have their stalls during the Kavoor temple fair, Mr. Kumar said it is the responsibility of Mangaluru City Corporation to remove such communally sensitive posters and banners.

When activists Santosh Bajal, Pavitra Acharya, and Prasanna Ravi accused several city police officers of corrupt practices, Mr. Kumar said action will be taken against the concerned if a specific and genuine complaint is filed. “If you cannot say in open now, you can write to me giving specific details,” he said.

Mr. Kumar directed Police Commissioner and other officers to hold public grievance redressal meetings in their jurisdiction at least once in three months.