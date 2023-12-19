Address traffic woes in South Mangaluru, trust urges Mayor

December 19, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Amba Maheshwari Seva Trust, an NGO working for better infrastructure in three wards of South Mangaluru, has urged Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur to address some of the important issues, including pedestrian crossings at State Bank, traffic jams at Mangaladevi, haphazard parking at Gujjarkere and inconvenience at Pandeshwar railway level crossing.

In a memorandum to the Mayor on Monday, the trust having its office at Mulihithlu, said with the introduction of one-way between Hamilton and Rao and Rao Circles in State Bank, pedestrians were unable to cross the road as vehicles move speedily. At least two speed breakers should be erected on the stretch, it demanded.

It noted that heavy vehicles, including buses and trucks, were regularly parked on Rosario Church Road between the Police Commissioner’s office and Rosario Church. Such parking poses danger to pedestrians, particularly students of the nearby Carmel School, it said urging the Mayor to prevent parking during school hours.

Stating that there was improper concrete road construction at Bolara Circle, the trust urged MCC to construct a bus bay at the circle for proper halting of city buses. As city buses stop on the middle of the road, vehicular traffic gets affected often, it said.

It noted that frequent traffic jams were witnessed in front of Mangaladevi Temple due to parking of vehicles of devotees visiting the Temple. Besides directing city bus operators to park the buses a little further, heavy vehicles, including those transporting fish, may be directed to use the Monkey Stand Road to traverse between Bunder and Morgan’s Gate, it said.

Haphazard parking of vehicles, including water tankers, around Gujjarkere Park was affecting vehicular movement in the area, the Trust said. It also urged the administration to enhance police patrolling at Park after 8 pm following reported illegal and immoral activities.

It also pointed out at the frequent inconvenience being caused to motorists at the Pandeshwar Railway Level Crossing due to movement of trains and urged MCC to address the issue.

The trust would work with MCC for the benefit of residents, it added.

