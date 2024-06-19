Address traffic woes at Melkar, Kalladka, Mani and Uppinangadi Junctions on NH 75 by July 5, Chowta tells NHAI

Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha Member-elect Captain Brijesh Chowta on Wednesday, directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to arrange smooth vehicular movement at Melkar, Kalladka, Mani and Uppinangadi Junctions on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75 before July 5.

Chairing a review meeting of highway works in the district here, Capt. Chowta told the NHAI that is executing the four-lane work of NH 75 and NH 169 not to test the patience of the general public. People travelling by bus and two-wheelers on these project highways were suffering severe inconvenience for the last several months. The NHAI should deploy men and machinery to the fullest capacity and complete the work, the MP said.

Reviewing the progress of NH 75 four-lane work between B.C. Road and Adda Hole, Capt. Chowta said the NHAI should execute the work in an orderly manner instead of doing works on a piece-meal basis. The NHAI should follow the same plan it adopted for the execution of the six-lane work on NH 66 between Talapady and Kasargod in Kerala, the MP said.

With regard to widening NH 169 on Mangaluru-Moodbidri-Karkala stretch, Capt. Chowta directed the NHAI to complete the work at places where there are no issues. He told the Revenue Department officials to immediately handover lands acquired for the Moodbidri bypass work.

NH 66 concerns

The MP, reviewing Kottara Chowki Service Road, KPT Overpass, Padua Junction and Nanthoor Grade Separator works, said he would soon hold a separate meeting. All the issues concerning these works would be addressed to facilitate immediate commencement of the work, he said.

Capt. Chowta also directed the NHAI to prepare a detailed report on constructing service roads all along the four-lane stretch of NH 66 between Talapady and Hejmady. He asked NHAI to consider handing over maintenance of the Port Connectivity Highway, B.C. Road-Nanthoor and Nanthoor-Surathkal to a separate agency.

NH 73 widening

Capt. Chowta directed the NH Division of Public Works to take into confidence residents and local bodies while widening Mangaluru-Tumakuru NH 73 between Punjalakatte and Charmadi. NH-PWD Executive Engineer Shivaprasad Ajila told the meeting that temporary measures were taken to ensure smooth vehicular movement. Construction of service roads on Guruvayanakere-Ujire stretch for 9 km has been planned.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, recalling his visits to Kalladka and Punjalakatte, said temporary measures were taken to address problems.

Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Anandh, NHAI Project Director Abdulla Javed Azmi and others were present.

