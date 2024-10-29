Address problems in accident black spots scientifically, Udupi DC tells officials

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari on Monday, October 28, directed officials concerned to make identified black spots on public roads accident-free on priority by scientifically addressing the issue.

Chairing the District Road Safety Committee meeting at Rajatadri, in the district office complex in Manipal-Udupi, Ms. Vidyakumari said as many as 20 black spots were identified on various highways across the district during 2020-22. At such black spots, departments should provide various mitigation measures, including pedestrian crossings, foot over bridges, speed breakers, blinkers, high-mast lamps, metal cross barriers, adequate shoulder drains and such other measures as needed.

The DC urged motorists to strictly follow safety norms while driving or riding on public roads such as staying within the prescribed speed limits. Only then can accidents be avoided, she said.

Ms. Vidyakumari directed officials concerned to utilise funds from the Karnataka State Road Safety Authority to provide safety measures in areas witnessing frequent accidents.

Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun, Municipal Commissioner Rayappa and others were present.

