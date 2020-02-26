Additional train halts for Pongala festival

Southern Railway has provided additional halts for trains during the Pongala festival at Attukal Bhagavathi Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on March 8 and 9, according to a release from Palakkad Division.

Train No 16649 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Parasuram Express will have additional halts at Mayyanad, Kadakkavur and Chirayinkeezh on March 8.

Train No 16345 Lokmanya Tilak-Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravati Express will have additional halts at Paravur, Kadakkavur and Chirayinkeezh and Train No 16605 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Ernad Express will have additional halts at Paravur, Kadakkavur and Chirayinkeezh on the same day.

Train No 16603 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Maveli Express will have additional halts at Kadakkavur, Chirayinkeezh and Thiruvananthapuram Pettah on March 9.

In addition to temporary halts, Train No 16649 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Parasuram Express will halt at all stations between Thiruvananthapuram and Nagercoil, including the halt stations March 9.