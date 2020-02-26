Mangaluru

Additional train halts for Pongala festival

Southern Railway has provided additional halts for trains during the Pongala festival at Attukal Bhagavathi Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on March 8 and 9, according to a release from Palakkad Division.

Train No 16649 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Parasuram Express will have additional halts at Mayyanad, Kadakkavur and Chirayinkeezh on March 8.

Train No 16345 Lokmanya Tilak-Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravati Express will have additional halts at Paravur, Kadakkavur and Chirayinkeezh and Train No 16605 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Ernad Express will have additional halts at Paravur, Kadakkavur and Chirayinkeezh on the same day.

Train No 16603 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Maveli Express will have additional halts at Kadakkavur, Chirayinkeezh and Thiruvananthapuram Pettah on March 9.

In addition to temporary halts, Train No 16649 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Parasuram Express will halt at all stations between Thiruvananthapuram and Nagercoil, including the halt stations March 9.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2020 7:26:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/additional-train-halts-for-pongala-festival/article30923353.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY