Additional ‘tourist mitras’ deployed at beaches in Udupi

To prevent the tourists from going into the sea, the district administration has deployed additional ‘pravasi mitras,’ also called ‘tourist mitras,’ on all important beaches of Udupi district.

The sea is rough during the monsoon and there is a tendency among the tourists to venture into the sea and some even try to swim.

To maintain safety and prevent any loss of life, the ‘mitras’, who are Home Guards, have been deployed on the beaches.

Prashanth Shetty, District Commandant, Home Guards, told The Hindu that earlier 10 Home Guards used to be deployed on the beaches and the Department of Tourism used to pay the expenses.

However, this monsoon, their number had been almost doubled. Accordingly, there are now six Home Guards on Malpe beach, four each on Kaup, Marvanthe and Padubidri beaches. The expenses for this additional deployment are being borne by the Home Guards, he said.

The Home Guards worked in close coordination with lifeguards on the beaches, where the latter were functioning. “The additional deployment of Home Guards is only during monsoon to prevent any mishap,” said Ramesh, Deputy Commandant, Home Guards.

It may be recalled that a couple of weeks ago, the Malpe Development Authority had installed a kilometre-long net on the Malpe beach and 40 red flags cautioning the tourists against going to the sea.

“After some complaints of rude behaviour, we have sensitised our Home Guards to behave politely with the tourists and explain to them that the sea was deep and that some people had in the past got drowned,” Dr. Shetty said.

Despite monsoon being on, tourists keep visiting Malpe beach. “The local people listen to the Tourist Mitras and Lifeguards, but it is tourists, who come in groups, who are sometimes adamant and require convincing,” said Sudesh Shetty, agency head overseeing development of Malpe beach.