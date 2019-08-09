‘Additional thrust will be given to tourism’

Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil recently said the administration will give additional thrust to tap the tourism potential of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Speaking after inaugurating ‘Connect 2019’, a programme, organised by the Tourism Department here, Mr. Senthil said it was unfortunate the two districts were unable to build on its potential.

Exhorted stakeholders to bolster this sector, Mr. Senthil said the upcoming Karnataka International Travels Expo 2019 at Bengaluru from August 25 to 27 is expected to give a further fillip to tourism.

He urged the stakeholders to utilise the opportunities available at the Bengaluru event in the form of information and other policy matters. The knowledge will help in furthering the tourist potential that the districts have, Mr. Senthil said, advising small and big investors to earn a meaningful livelihood and make full use of the event.

Department’s Joint Commissioner S. Naveen Kumar Raju said the expo is bound to become a reality following nearly two-years of work put in by various stakeholders.

The focus of the expo was to provide a platform for small investors and entrepreneurs to introduce their tourism-related enterprise to various stakeholders who will be attending from different parts of the country and from abroad, he said.

Stating that the registration for the event is already under way, Mr. Raju said the government had formed the Karnataka Tourism Society in the last financial year to boost the sector.

The society will provide a one-stop solution to various issues being faced by hotel owners, travellers and home stay owners.