Additional platforms at Mangaluru Central to be ready by February-end next

November 21, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

A major portion of the platform sidewall work and earth filling has been completed and flooring, sheltering and the extension of the foot overbridge remain to be finished

The Hindu Bureau

Work on the new island platform is under way at the Mangaluru Central Railway Station. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The construction work on a new island platform (built between two railway tracks), Nos 4 and 5, at Mangaluru Central Railway Station will be completed by February 2023, according to the Southern Railway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The work on the platform commenced in May this year.

The new platform, being built at a cost of ₹4.5 crore, will be 540 m long and 10 m wide. The platform can hold 24 LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches or 26 ICF (Integral Coach Factory) make coaches.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At present, a major portion of the platform sidewall work and earth filling has been completed. Flooring, sheltering and the extension of the foot overbridge remain to be completed, the Palakkad Division of the Southern Railway said in a statement.

Divisional Railway Manager Trilok Kothari reviewed the progress of work at the station on Saturday.

Trending

  1. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  2. Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
  3. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  5. On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict

Trees relocated

As part of the construction of additional platforms, the Railways has relocated two peepal trees to a further 200 m from their original location at the second entrance of the station. The two trees, aged 50 and 20, respectively, were relocated under the guidance of environmentalist Jeeth Milan Roche who has prior experience in relocation of trees.

The relocation work, which started at 7 a.m. on Wednesday last, was completed by 11 p.m. the same day by a team of railway staff and environmentalists, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US