Additional platforms at Mangaluru Central to be ready by February-end next

November 21, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The construction work on a new island platform (built between two railway tracks), Nos 4 and 5, at Mangaluru Central Railway Station will be completed by February 2023, according to the Southern Railway.

The work on the platform commenced in May this year.

The new platform, being built at a cost of ₹4.5 crore, will be 540 m long and 10 m wide. The platform can hold 24 LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches or 26 ICF (Integral Coach Factory) make coaches.

At present, a major portion of the platform sidewall work and earth filling has been completed. Flooring, sheltering and the extension of the foot overbridge remain to be completed, the Palakkad Division of the Southern Railway said in a statement.

Divisional Railway Manager Trilok Kothari reviewed the progress of work at the station on Saturday.

Trees relocated

As part of the construction of additional platforms, the Railways has relocated two peepal trees to a further 200 m from their original location at the second entrance of the station. The two trees, aged 50 and 20, respectively, were relocated under the guidance of environmentalist Jeeth Milan Roche who has prior experience in relocation of trees.

The relocation work, which started at 7 a.m. on Wednesday last, was completed by 11 p.m. the same day by a team of railway staff and environmentalists, the statement said.