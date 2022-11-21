  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Additional platforms at Mangaluru Central to be ready by February-end next

A major portion of the platform sidewall work and earth filling has been completed and flooring, sheltering and the extension of the foot overbridge remain to be finished

November 21, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Work on the new island platform is under way at the Mangaluru Central Railway Station.

Work on the new island platform is under way at the Mangaluru Central Railway Station. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The construction work on a new island platform (built between two railway tracks), Nos 4 and 5, at Mangaluru Central Railway Station will be completed by February 2023, according to the Southern Railway.

The work on the platform commenced in May this year.

The new platform, being built at a cost of ₹4.5 crore, will be 540 m long and 10 m wide. The platform can hold 24 LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches or 26 ICF (Integral Coach Factory) make coaches.

At present, a major portion of the platform sidewall work and earth filling has been completed. Flooring, sheltering and the extension of the foot overbridge remain to be completed, the Palakkad Division of the Southern Railway said in a statement.

Divisional Railway Manager Trilok Kothari reviewed the progress of work at the station on Saturday.

Trees relocated

As part of the construction of additional platforms, the Railways has relocated two peepal trees to a further 200 m from their original location at the second entrance of the station. The two trees, aged 50 and 20, respectively, were relocated under the guidance of environmentalist Jeeth Milan Roche who has prior experience in relocation of trees.

The relocation work, which started at 7 a.m. on Wednesday last, was completed by 11 p.m. the same day by a team of railway staff and environmentalists, the statement said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.