Additional platforms at Mangaluru Central likely to be commissioned soon

Palakkad Division commences non-interlocking works to integrate the new platforms with the existing system

November 19, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

Anil Kumar Sastry
Anil Kumar Sastry
Work on platform infrastructure, including seats and shelters has commenced for two additional platforms, PF 4 and 5 at Mangaluru Central while Southern Railways Palakkad Division has availed traffic and power blocks till November 25 in Mangaluru.

Work on platform infrastructure, including seats and shelters has commenced for two additional platforms, PF 4 and 5 at Mangaluru Central while Southern Railways Palakkad Division has availed traffic and power blocks till November 25 in Mangaluru.

The two additional platforms, Platform No. 4 and 5 at Mangaluru Central Railway Station are likely to be commissioned soon as the Palakkad Railway Division of Southern Railway has taken up the non-interlocking works to synchronise the signal and telecommunication systems with the newly laid tracks of the additional platforms.

Divisional Railway Manager Arun Kumar Chaturvedi told The Hindu that the Division has obtained mega traffic and power blocks for six days from Sunday to Saturday, November 25 to facilitate the non-interlocking works. The blocks would be effective from four to seven hours on different days, starting at 10 pm and ending by 5 am. Some trains would either be cancelled or rescheduled or short terminated on November 24 and 25.

Mr. Chaturvedi further said while the platform work is almost complete, work on providing platform infrastructure, including seating arrangements, drinking water, shelters and extension of foot overbridges have commenced. Once the non-interlocking works get completed, the Division would plan commissioning the additional platforms, he said.

The blocks would facilitate completion of electronic interlocking system for the additional platforms thereby integrating them with the existing three platforms and the main system. The would would be connected to the main lines — one towards Mangaluru Junction, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and the other towards Shoranur.

Capacity expansion

Commissioning of the two additional platforms would enhance the train handling capacity at Mangaluru Central Railway Station. Mangaluru Central at present handles about 30 each arrivals and departures a day. The additional platforms enable the Railways to introduce more trains out of Mangaluru Central thereby conceding demands of coastal Karnataka patrons for more trains towards Bengaluru and Mumbai regions.

Though the additional platforms were sanctioned in the 2016-17 Railway Budget following two decades’ demand by public, actual work started in September 2022 after an old pit line was demolished and a new one was constructed. The 2023-23 Union Budget had sanctioned ₹4.76 crore to complete the work.

Demands

After commissioning the additional platforms, Pashchima Karavali Railway Yatri Abhivriddhi Samithi wants an extension of Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Superfast, Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction Express Special, and Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction Gomateshwara Express to Mangaluru Central.

Samithi president G. Hanumanth Kamath also demanded introduction of Mangaluru Central-Rameswaram and Mangaluru Central-Bhavnagar weekly express that have already been sanctioned. A new train to Mumbai should also be introduced, he said.

