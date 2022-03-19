Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiva Prabhu receives warm farewell in Udupi

Special Correspondent March 19, 2022 00:02 IST

Additional Deputy Commissioner under orders of transfer from Udupi district, B. Sadashiva Prabhu, on Thursday said he was able to do several good works in the district during his two-and-a-half-year stint because of cooperation from staff and officers from various departments.

Speaking after being felicitated during a farewell organised at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium in Udupi, Mr. Prabhu said handling COVID-19 pandemic was a challenging task. Establishing quarantine centres, COVID-19 care centres etc., could be done with the cooperation of different departments. Staff from the revenue department rendered immense help in making Udupi district Number One in delivering revenue services, he noted.

He thanked the deputy commissioners, other officials and staff, his personal staff and the driver, for regular guidance and help.

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said Mr. Prabhu with a smiling face always had worked hard in making the district to achieve several goals. He had cordial relationship with officials from all departments, he said.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Y. Naveen Bhat, Kundapura Assistant Commissioner K. Raju, Additional DC Veena, ZP Chief Planning Officer Srinivas Rao, Geetha Prabhu and others were present.