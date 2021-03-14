Mangaluru

Additional coaches in three pairs of trains

The Railways has added a few more coaches to three pairs of express special trains, including the Mangaluru-Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Matsyagandha Express, on a permanent basis.

Releases from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. and Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division here said Train Nos. 02620/ 02619 Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central express special (Matsyagandha) has got one AC 2-tier, one AC 3-tier, and one sleeper class coach permanently from the first week of March.

Train Nos. 06347/06348 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central express special has got one AC 2-tier, one AC 3-tier, and one sleeper class coach permanently, also from the first week of March.

Both pairs of trains will come to have a revised composition of two AC 2-tier, three AC 3-tier, 11 sleeper class, five second sitting, and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

Meanwhile, Train Nos. 06338/06337 Ernakulam-Okha-Ernakulam bi-weekly express special will be augmented with two sleeper class coaches permanently, with effect from April 7 and 10, respectively.

