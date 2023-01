January 12, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Railways has decided to add two 3-tier AC Economy coaches on permanent basis on Train No. 22655/22656 Ernakuam Junction-Hazrath Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Weekly Express.

While the Ernakulam Junction-H. Nizamuddin service gets the additional coaches from January 18, the H. Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction service gets the coaches from January 20. The train would run with a revised composition of 22 coaches, all LHB.