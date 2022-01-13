Additional coaches added on some trains to clear festival rush

MANGALURU

13 January 2022 00:46 IST

The Southern Railway has added additional sleeper class coaches on some of the trains operating out of Mangaluru Central to clear extra rush of passengers. A release from Palakkad Division here said that the following trains will get the additional coaches for five days from Wednesday till Sunday.

They are Train No 16604/16603 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Maveli Express; Train No 16629/16630 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Malabar Express; Train No 12601/12602 Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central Mail and Train No 22637/22638 Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central- Chennai Central West Coast Express.

Meanwhile, Train No 16649Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil ParasuramExpress will get an additional Chair Car coach from Thursday to Sunday, while Train No 16650 Nagercoil-Mangaluru CentralParasuramExpress will get an additional Chair Car coach from Friday till Monday.

