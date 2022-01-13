Additional coaches added on some trains to clear festival rush
The Southern Railway has added additional sleeper class coaches on some of the trains operating out of Mangaluru Central to clear extra rush of passengers. A release from Palakkad Division here said that the following trains will get the additional coaches for five days from Wednesday till Sunday.
They are Train No 16604/16603 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Maveli Express; Train No 16629/16630 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Malabar Express; Train No 12601/12602 Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central Mail and Train No 22637/22638 Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central- Chennai Central West Coast Express.
Meanwhile, Train No 16649Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil ParasuramExpress will get an additional Chair Car coach from Thursday to Sunday, while Train No 16650 Nagercoil-Mangaluru CentralParasuramExpress will get an additional Chair Car coach from Friday till Monday.