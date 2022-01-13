Mangaluru

Additional coaches added on some trains to clear festival rush

The Southern Railway has added additional sleeper class coaches on some of the trains operating out of Mangaluru Central to clear extra rush of passengers. A release from Palakkad Division here said that the following trains will get the additional coaches for five days from Wednesday till Sunday.

They are Train No 16604/16603 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Maveli Express; Train No 16629/16630 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Malabar Express; Train No 12601/12602 Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central Mail and Train No 22637/22638 Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central- Chennai Central West Coast Express.

Meanwhile, Train No 16649Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil ParasuramExpress will get an additional Chair Car coach from Thursday to Sunday, while Train No 16650 Nagercoil-Mangaluru CentralParasuramExpress will get an additional Chair Car coach from Friday till Monday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2022 12:47:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/additional-coaches-added-on-some-trains-to-clear-festival-rush/article38261815.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY