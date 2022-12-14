Additional AC 3-tier coaches added on three pairs of trains

December 14, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

Two AC 3-tier economy class coaches will be added permanently to three pairs of trains passing through Mangaluru.

A release from Palakkad Division of Southern Railway here said Train Nos. 22633/634 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrath Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central Weekly Superfast Express (via Alapuzha) will get the additional coaches from December 21 and 23, respectively.

Train No. 22653/ 654 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrath Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central Weekly Express (via Kottayam) will get the additional coaches from December 17 and December 19.

Likewise, Train Nos. 22659/22660 Kochuveli-Yoga Nagari Rishikesh-Kochuveli Weekly Express will get these coaches from December 23 and 26, respectively.