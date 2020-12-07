‘Add names of eligible youngsters to voter list’

Secretary in-charge of Udupi district M.T. Reju has asked Udupi district administration to include eligible youngsters who have not yet registered their names in the voter list during the on-going revision of the list.

Addressing a meeting related to revision of voter list in Udupi on Saturday, he said that the revision exercise should be carried out in a transparent manner without giving scope for any lapses.

The names of those voters who have died and who have registered their names in more than one constituency should be dropped during the revision. Such voters should be identified by taking the help of political parties. Applications related to the change of names and transfers should be carefully reviewed. Tahsildars should approve of the revised list with due care, he said.

Mr. Reju asked representatives of political parties to bring to the notice of the district administration lapses in the voter list, if any. They should get the draft of the revised voter list, study them properly and file objections, if any. They should also create awareness among people on including the names of eligible youngsters in the list.

Mr. Reju asked Tahsildars not to delay processing the applications related to inclusion, deletion, correction and transfer. The revised draft should be prepared with utmost care, he said.