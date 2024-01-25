GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Add more people to Congress, Shivakumar tells party workers

January 25, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shiva Kumar speaking at a meeting in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shiva Kumar speaking at a meeting in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar said here on Wednesday that the party should have “a digital youth” in every booth while strengthening the Congress at the booth level.

Addressing party workers at the Congress district office, Mr. Shivakumar said that if the party is strengthened at the booth level, the Congress can return to its past glory in the coastal belt, mainly in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. “We need more booth-level workers than leaders,” he said.

Referring to the differences of opinion among some workers in the party’s Sullia block unit, the Deputy Chief Minister asked the party leadership in Dakshina Kannada not to remove any worker from the party.

“Add more people to the party. Don’t remove anyone unless the situation warranted,” he said, adding that workers from other parties should also be brought to the Congress.

Mr. Shivakumar said that the booth-level units of the party should be activated to ensure that the guarantees of the Congress-led government reached all people.

Asking the party workers in the coastal belt not to lose hopes as the party could manage to win only two seats in the twin districts, the Deputy Chief Minister stressed that the party workers should visit houses, talk to people to strengthen the Congress.

“Everything is possible in politics. Nothing is impossible,” he said referring that the Congress can win over the BJP in the twin districts.

He said that the Congress should be a cadre-based party. “We want result oriented workers and leaders,” Mr. Shivakumar said, asking the party leadership in Dakshina Kannada to remove such leaders (such as block, unit presidents) if they are inactive in strengthening the party, from their posts.

The Deputy Chief Minister asked the workers to enroll more voters before facing the coming elections to the Legislative Council (Graduate and Teachers’ Constituencies).

He said that the rescheduled date of the State-level convention of the party proposed in Mangaluru will be announced soon.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.