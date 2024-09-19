ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Foundation sponsors sanitary pad incinerator at Padubidri GP

Published - September 19, 2024 08:38 am IST - MANGALURU

Adani Foundation, a CSR wing of Adani group, sponsored the equipment under the Rural Infrastructure Development project, as per the action plan submitted by the GP in 2023-24

The Hindu Bureau

Padubidri Gram Panchayat president Shashikala and Adani group president and executive director Kishore Alva inaugurating a sanitary pad incinerator at Padubidri in Udupi district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Adani Power Ltd. on Wednesday inaugurated a sanitary pad incinerator worth ₹15 lakh near the gram panchayat office of Padubidri in Udupi district.

Adani group president and executive director Kishore Alva and panchayat president shashikala inaugurated the device.

The Incinerator installed near the panchayat could burn 60 kg of pads per hour. Incinerators in public places, including schools, besides ensuring hygiene, also contributes to better waste management. Mr. Alva also said the group has chosen Padubidri GP as the preferred local body to execute the piped natural gas supply (PNG) scheme to every household, which was under way.

Panchayat vice president Hemachandra Salian and others were present.

