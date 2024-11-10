 />
‘Acute blood shortage at Manipal Kasturba Hospital’

Published - November 10, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Kasturba Hospital in Manipal is facing an acute shortage of blood and this poses a serious risk to emergency procedures, Avinash Shetty, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, said on Saturday.

In a statement, Dr. Shetty said the shortage of blood may result in postponing emergency surgeries in event of certain treatment of diseases and accident cases.

Urging people to come forward to donate blood, Dr. Shetty urged donors to visit the hospital’s blood centre and donate blood. If there are over 10 donors, the hospital will arrange a vehicle for donors.

Meanwhile, Udupi District Blood Bank In-charge Veena told The Hindu that there was enough stock in the blood bank. A representative of Indian Red Cross Society Blood Centre in Kundapur said the centre too has enough stock.

An officer from the Dakshina Kannada Health Department told The Hindu that there was enough stock of blood at the Regional Blood Transfusion Centre in Government Wenlock Hospital Mangaluru and 15 other blood banks in Dakshina Kannada.

