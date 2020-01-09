Actor Rishab Shetty to inaugurate10-day Karavali Utsav tomorrow

The 10-day Karavali Utsav starting on Friday will get Sandalwood touch with the district administration deciding to invite actor Rishab Shetty, Swarna Kamala national award winner, to inaugurate the utsav, which the organisers hope will provide a launch pad for local talent to showcase their talent to the world.

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari, who announced the details of the utsav at a media briefing here on Wednesday, said that a colourful cultural procession would be taken out from Nehru Maidan to Karavali Utsav Grounds at Lalbagh.

While Mr. Poojari would flag off the procession as well as inaugurate the Karavali Exhibition, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath would preside over the programmes.

Mr. Poojari said that cultural programmes would be organised at the exhibition ground, Kadri Park as well as Panambur Beach with added attraction of International Kite Festival from January 17 to 19 at Panambur Beach. He said that the organising committee has taken every care to accommodate local talent to perform at the cultural programmes. He added that out of the over 35 programmes, artistes picked for a majority of them are locals transparently.

The utsav would have Yuvajanotsava for local college students to exhibit their talent for two-days from January 16. Sports events, including football, volleyball, wrestling, basketball and throwball, would be held at various sporting arenas, he said. Sports events would also be held as part of Beach Festival, Mr. Poojari said and added that the highlight of Karavali Utsav would be conferring Karavali Gaurava Award at the valedictory function. Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh said that the administration has received ₹ 50 lakh grants from the State government to conduct the utsav. The organisers would raise additional funds through sponsorship, she said. State-wide publicity would be given for the event through LED display screens of the Department of Information and Public Relations in all the 30 districts.

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner S. Ajith Kumar Hegde said that Bank of Baroda staff would manage ticket sales for the exhibition where ₹ 30 and ₹ 20 entry fee is fixed for adults and children aged above 12, respectively. Children in the 5-12 age group would be charged half the fee. Discount would be given to students coming in groups. The organisers have opted for “German Tent” that is waterproof to cover the exhibition area, he said.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel was present.